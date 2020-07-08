OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Snowball the rabbit makes Bugs Bunny look slow.
The two-year-old lop-eared rabbit from Oakland has a need for speed!
We're not sure if she is trying to intimate an imaginary enemy lurking outside her cage, or just showing off.
RELATED: Hey Larry Call My Play! Brew the dog masters the art of beer delivery
Either way, she looks like she can run circles around any animal that dare threaten her territory!
She's also got a great disappearing act up her sleeve... watch until the end so you don't miss out.
See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"
And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.
Aloha is goodbye!
Take a look at all of the "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" videos here
Hey Larry Call My Play! Snowball the rabbit makes Bugs Bunny look slow
HEY LARRY CALL MY PLAY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News