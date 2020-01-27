Super Bowl 2020: 49ers gearing up for Super Bowl Opening Night in Miami

All of Miami is buzzing with excitement for Super Bowl 54 -- just six days away now. Opening night festivities will take place at Miami Marlins Stadium, the baseball park in town. We'll hear from both the Chiefs and 49ers on their mindset ahead of the game.
The 49ers landed in Miami last night. A flag was flying from the cockpit and Tupac Shakur's "California love" was playing in the background as the first staff and players de-planed.
Members of the media will have a chance to talk to both teams at opening night. For the first time fans will be allowed on the floor where the interviews are happening. They're also adding extra seats to cram in as many people as possible.
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about Super Bowl 2020 here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Super Bowl 2020: What to know about San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Garoppolo vs. Mahomes analysis
- 7 things to know about 49ers, Chiefs match-up
- #BayAreaUnite: A look at Bay Area's stretch of sports dominance
- Super Bowl 2020 predictions: Here's who will win 49ers vs. Chiefs and why
- Lombardi Trophy Legacy: Timeline of San Francisco 49ers Super Bowls
- Who is Jimmy Garoppolo? Here's what we know about the face of the 49ers
- Who is Raheem Mostert? Here's what to know about 49ers running back who stunned America in NFC Championship
- 49ers Gold Rush dancers teach Larry Beil how to cheer 'Super Bowl style'
- 49ers' George Kittle awards Super Bowl tickets to family of fallen Army sergeant
- Everything to know about official San Francisco 49ers watch parties in Bay Area
- Everything you need to know about buying Super Bowl 54 tickets