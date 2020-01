Super Bowl 2020: 49ers gearing up for Super Bowl Opening Night in Miami

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

MIAMI (KGO) -- It's Opening Night for Super Bowl week in Miami! The one and only time the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will be together before they face off Sunday.All of Miami is buzzing with excitement for Super Bowl 54 -- just six days away now. Opening night festivities will take place at Miami Marlins Stadium, the baseball park in town. We'll hear from both the Chiefs and 49ers on their mindset ahead of the game.The 49ers landed in Miami last night . A flag was flying from the cockpit and Tupac Shakur's "California love" was playing in the background as the first staff and players de-planed.Members of the media will have a chance to talk to both teams at opening night. For the first time fans will be allowed on the floor where the interviews are happening. They're also adding extra seats to cram in as many people as possible.