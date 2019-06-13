Aerial look at Oracle Arena before Warriors play there for last time

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- SKY7 was above Oracle Arena before Game 6 of the Finals on Thursday -- the last time the Golden State Warriors will play there.
It will be a bittersweet moment for fans and the team.
Home games after Thursday night will be played at Chase Center in San Francisco.
The Warriors are vowing to win the game for Kevin Durant, who is recovering from surgery to his ruptured Achilles.
KD says he will be cheering with Dub Nation!
