Golden State Warriors

Aerial look at Oracle Arena before Warriors play there for last time

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- SKY7 was above Oracle Arena before Game 6 of the Finals on Thursday -- the last time the Golden State Warriors will play there.

GOLDEN GOODBYE: Looking back at the home of the Warriors

It will be a bittersweet moment for fans and the team.

Home games after Thursday night will be played at Chase Center in San Francisco.

VIDEO: History of Oracle Arena as the Warriors play their final regular season home game

The Warriors are vowing to win the game for Kevin Durant, who is recovering from surgery to his ruptured Achilles.

KD says he will be cheering with Dub Nation!

See more stories and videos about the Golden State Warriors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoracle arenaoaklandnba finalstoronto raptorsnbagolden state warriorsbasketball
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors plan to give every Chase Center ticket holder a free Muni day pass
Kerr: Forced trade by Davis 'bad for the league'
Stephen, Ayesha Curry launch foundation to help children in Bay Area
ABC7 News anchor gifts Ayesha and Stephen Curry with a sweet surprise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News