Domestic violence charge dropped against former 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster

This is the booking photo of San Francisco 49ers Reuben Foster after he was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (Hillsborough Co. Sheriff's Office)

HILLSBOROUGH, Fla. --
The State Attorney's Office in Florida has dropped a misdemeanor domestic violence charge against former 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster, according to Hillsborough County court records.

The charge stemmed from a Nov. 24 incident between Foster and his former girlfriend the night before his former team, the 49ers, played the Buccaneers in Tampa.

RELATED: Ex-girlfriend of 49ers' Reuben Foster recants domestic violence claims

Foster had been scheduled for arraignment Thursday in Hillsborough County.

Foster was released San Francisco in late November and claimed on waivers by the Redskins just three days after being arrested. The team received heavy criticism for picking up Foster. He remains on the commissioner's exempt list.

