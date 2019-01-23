OAKLAND ATHLETICS

Oakland Athletics' plan to remodel not abandon coliseum site

EMBED </>More Videos

Once the Warriors, the Raiders and the A's move on, what will become of the Oakland Coliseum property? (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
While the Oakland A's are pushing ahead with plans to build a new state of the art stadium on the waterfront at Howard Terminal, once they move away, the team claims it won't abandon the Coliseum site or the surrounding neighborhoods.

"We have a very exciting vision," says Oakland A's President Dave Kaval. If Kaval has his way, it will include plenty of open space, baseball and soccer fields, market rate and affordable housing and retail.

TIMELINE: Stadium designs the Oakland Athletics have pitched through the years

"To build a vision for East Oakland that honors its history, that keeps the Coliseum as an adaptive re-use," said Kaval. "Keeps the arena and builds neighborhoods that actually benefit this community."

While pursuing their new stadium project at Howard Terminal, the A's are moving ahead with a design for 50 acres of the current ballpark site.



"Actually imagining a park that actually reaches out and connects to every single adjoining neighborhood and every neighborhood reaching in and getting part of the park," said Bjarke Ingels, the lead architect on both the Howard Terminal and Coliseum Re-Use Projects.

RELATED: Here's what the Oakland Athletics have planned for new ballpark at Howard Terminal

"The A's vision for this property grew out of a series of community meetings and concerns from residents that years after the sports teams leave, the Coliseum property might become blighted.

Councilman Larry Reid prefers the A's play at the Coliseum site, but failing that, he's relieved the team has a clear vision for the current site.

"If anybody can make it happen, I think the A's and whoever they partner with on the development side, can make it happen out here."

RELATED: Howard Terminal Experiment: Here are the best BART options if Oakland Athletics choose site near Jack London Square

First, according to Kaval, the property's current owners, the City of Oakland and Alameda County, must decide whether to lease or sell all or part of the property to the A's.

Take a look at other stories and videos about the Oakland Athletics.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsoakland coliseumOakland AthleticsMLBbaseballconstructionOakland
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
What is the best way to BART to possible A's new stadium?
Athletics claim RHP Parker Bridwell off waivers from Angels
Rankings and predictions for every top remaining free agent
Rankings and predictions for every top remaining free agent
More Oakland Athletics
SPORTS
What is the best way to BART to possible A's new stadium?
NHL trade-asset tiers: Buyer's guide to the 2019 deadline
Drew Pomeranz, Giants reach 1-year deal
Super Bowl security preparing for anything
More Sports
Top Stories
Houston dog mysteriously dies while on walk with Wag app
Pranksters create fake PG&E website
Government Shutdown: Giving and getting help
Pelosi denies Trump access to House for State of the Union
Accuweather Forecast: Sunny, mild days ahead for the Bay Area
What is the best way to BART to possible A's new stadium?
Super Bowl security preparing for anything
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
Show More
SFPD says DNA led to arrest of suspect in beating of 88-year-old grandmother
Trump affirms plan to deliver State of Union despite Pelosi's request to postpone
Trump's new slogan: 'Build the Wall and Crime Will Fall'
Valentine's Day Sweethearts candy unavailable this year
Michael Cohen postpones House testimony due to threats
More News