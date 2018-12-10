GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year

Stephen Curry holds the Larry O'Brien Trophy before the Warriors victory parade in Oakland, Calif. on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors have been named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year.

RELATED: Warriors' Shaun Livingston surprises Bay Area families with holiday shopping spree

The magazine's editor-in-chief says there are multiple individuals whom Sports Illustrated could have selected as the Sportsperson of the Year. But it was impossible to overlook the influence that the Warriors, as a collective group have had on their sport and the broader culture over the last five years.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland

Sports Illustrated calls the Warriors a "generational phenomenon".

We have more on the Golden State Warriors here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorsstephen curryNBAbasketballsteve kerrkevin durantOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors surprise Bay Area families with shopping spree
Warriors' Green expected back against Timberwolves
Draymond Green returns to lineup; DeMarcus Cousins to practice with G League team, sources say
'Had it. Lost it.': The Warriors and the elusive quest for joy
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Warriors surprise Bay Area families with shopping spree
Warriors' Green expected back against Timberwolves
Draymond Green returns to lineup; DeMarcus Cousins to practice with G League team, sources say
Raiders, 49ers win on same day for first time this season
More Sports
Top Stories
Apple ordered to stop selling 7 phones in China after losing lawsuit
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Chance of rain this morning
16 displaced after car slams into fourplex in San Jose
Firefighters battling blaze at auto repair business in Redwood City
Famed 'Fearless Girl' statue placed at NYSE
Warriors surprise Bay Area families with shopping spree
Song becomes viral hit that benefits Camp Fire relief efforts
Show More
PG&E finally replaces tilting power pole in Pacifica after months of complaints
SF lawmakers, activists demand stronger gun safety laws
Volunteers fill care packages for service members in Napa
Raiders, 49ers win on same day for first time this season
Draymond Green returns to lineup; DeMarcus Cousins to practice with G League team, sources say
More News