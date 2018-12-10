OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The Golden State Warriors have been named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year.
RELATED: Warriors' Shaun Livingston surprises Bay Area families with holiday shopping spree
The magazine's editor-in-chief says there are multiple individuals whom Sports Illustrated could have selected as the Sportsperson of the Year. But it was impossible to overlook the influence that the Warriors, as a collective group have had on their sport and the broader culture over the last five years.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland
Sports Illustrated calls the Warriors a "generational phenomenon".
We have more on the Golden State Warriors here.
Three titles in four years, and now another: 2018 @SInow #Sportsperson of the Year recipients.— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 10, 2018
Congratulations, @warriors! https://t.co/erbNr4LZqF pic.twitter.com/MjsMCSCGrT