Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors NBA Finals watch party tickets on sale

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The heart of Dub Nation will be at Oracle in Oakland! Watch party tickets are now on sale for the first two games of the Golden State Warriors' quest to win three straight championships.

2019 NBA FINALS SCHEDULE: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors

They cost $25.

The Warriors play on the road for Game 1 Thursday and Game 2 Sunday against the Toronto Raptors.

The Dubs will host events at Oracle Arena so fans can watch the games there.

You can get tickets here.

The watch parties will include giveaways and live performances from the Warriors Dance Team.

See more stories and videos about the Golden State Warriors here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandnba finalstoronto raptorsgolden state warriorsbasketball
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors plan to give every Chase Center ticket holder a free Muni day pass
Kerr: Forced trade by Davis 'bad for the league'
Stephen, Ayesha Curry launch foundation to help children in Bay Area
ABC7 News anchor gifts Ayesha and Stephen Curry with a sweet surprise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
More TOP STORIES News