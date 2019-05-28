OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The heart of Dub Nation will be at Oracle in Oakland! Watch party tickets are now on sale for the first two games of the Golden State Warriors' quest to win three straight championships.
2019 NBA FINALS SCHEDULE: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors
They cost $25.
The Warriors play on the road for Game 1 Thursday and Game 2 Sunday against the Toronto Raptors.
The Dubs will host events at Oracle Arena so fans can watch the games there.
You can get tickets here.
The watch parties will include giveaways and live performances from the Warriors Dance Team.
See more stories and videos about the Golden State Warriors here.
Golden State Warriors NBA Finals watch party tickets on sale
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News