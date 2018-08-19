GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors stars take part in inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in San Francisco

The Splash Brothers got together Sunday to enjoy a little off season competition on the golf course, though this time, they played for a good cause as well. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Splash Brothers got together Sunday to enjoy a little off season competition on the golf course, though this time, they played for a good cause as well.

RELATED: Warriors royalty celebrate inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in San Francisco

Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, and their former teammate JaVale McGee spent the day at Harding Park at the Thompson Family Foundation's inaugural golf tournament. The event benefits youth education and fitness programs.

Klay isn't an avid golfer like Stephen, but he does enjoy playing.
