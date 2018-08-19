RELATED: Warriors royalty celebrate inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in San Francisco
Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, and their former teammate JaVale McGee spent the day at Harding Park at the Thompson Family Foundation's inaugural golf tournament. The event benefits youth education and fitness programs.
Klay isn't an avid golfer like Stephen, but he does enjoy playing.
Results 🥇 of the 1st ever @ThompsonFamFoun golf ⛳️ tourney: @KlayThompson @RyanSheckler @StephenCurry30 bravo 👏🏽 to all for raising 💰 for a great cause! 😊 pic.twitter.com/gBT5RdFF3l— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) August 20, 2018
My money 💰 is on @StephenCurry30 to finish in the top 3 of the @ThompsonFamFoun golf ⛳️ tourney 😊! https://t.co/OFDsqG0nGO pic.twitter.com/Pus6FGtmld— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) August 19, 2018
Of course @KlayThompson’s dog 🐶 Rocco is on the golf ⛳️ course...kinda 😉. @ThompsonFamFoun tournament #GoDubs #dubnation pic.twitter.com/grNRkkm8eK— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) August 19, 2018
I mean, I’d have Larry O’Brien embroidered on my ⛳️ bag too... @KlayThompson 🏀@ThompsonFamFoun ✨ https://t.co/OFDsqG0nGO pic.twitter.com/kgfhXgAMcX— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) August 19, 2018