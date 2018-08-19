My money 💰 is on @StephenCurry30 to finish in the top 3 of the @ThompsonFamFoun golf ⛳️ tourney 😊! https://t.co/OFDsqG0nGO pic.twitter.com/Pus6FGtmld — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) August 19, 2018

The Splash Brothers got together Sunday to enjoy a little off season competition on the golf course, though this time, they played for a good cause as well.Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, and their former teammate JaVale McGee spent the day at Harding Park at the Thompson Family Foundation's inaugural golf tournament. The event benefits youth education and fitness programs.Klay isn't an avid golfer like Stephen, but he does enjoy playing.