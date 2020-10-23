Family & Parenting

'I Love You, Dad': Bay Area man projects sweet messages onto Stanford hospital for father recovering from COVID-19

By ABC7 News Staff
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- On Tuesday night, a Bay Area artist projected "I love you, Dad" and more heartfelt messages onto a Stanford Hospital wall to connect with his coronavirus-stricken father.

Bay Area resident and resistance artist Alan Marling has been unable to safely visit with his dad, as the elder Marling's recent battle with COVID-19 landed him in the ICU.

Marling frequently projects resistance art around the Bay Area and understands the need for hospital safety protocols.

RELATED: San Francisco family puts giant mask on their house for Halloween

So instead of risking an in-person visit, he chose to shine his best wishes on the facility itself.

Some of the more prominent projected messages read "Wishing on a star for you to recover" and "Trump's reckless response to COVID kept me from my family when they most needed me."

RELATED: Florida couple married for 60 years reunites after 215 days apart due to COVID-19 restrictions

Another message shows a picture of the Wolf-Rayet star cluster, which Marling says he included to honor his dad's career in astronomy.

Marling says his father's condition is improving, and he will be transferred out of Stanford Hospital on Wednesday.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingpalo altostanford universitystanford universityartparentinghospitallovecoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicsciencepublic art
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who won the presidential debate: Trump or Biden?
Our America: Living While Black
Fact check: Trump, Biden's final presidential debate
Can Americans prepay their taxes?
FDA committee meets on COVID-19 vaccine
Analysis: Only 42% of young people in CA voted in 2016 election
Pregnant mother killed in brazen Bay Area drive-by shooting
Show More
Final Trump, Biden debate marked by clashes, but less chaos
SFPD investigating after Asian woman targeted with vandalism, racist letter
Oakland's angry turkey captured by expert posing as frail woman
Armed double homicide suspect surrenders to police in Oakland
Family continues search for pet pig after losing home in wildfire
More TOP STORIES News