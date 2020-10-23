'I Love You, Dad': Bay Area man projects sweet messages onto Stanford hospital for father recovering from COVID-19

Bay Area resident and resistance artist Alan Marling has been unable to safely visit with his dad, as the elder Marling's recent battle with COVID-19 landed him in the ICU.
Marling frequently projects resistance art around the Bay Area and understands the need for hospital safety protocols.
RELATED: San Francisco family puts giant mask on their house for Halloween
So instead of risking an in-person visit, he chose to shine his best wishes on the facility itself.
Some of the more prominent projected messages read "Wishing on a star for you to recover" and "Trump's reckless response to COVID kept me from my family when they most needed me."
RELATED: Florida couple married for 60 years reunites after 215 days apart due to COVID-19 restrictions
Another message shows a picture of the Wolf-Rayet star cluster, which Marling says he included to honor his dad's career in astronomy.
Marling says his father's condition is improving, and he will be transferred out of Stanford Hospital on Wednesday.
