Stephen Curry wins NBA citizenship award for youth, gender equity work

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors superstar and future Hall-of-Famer Stephen Curry is being recognized for his work off the court, receiving the 2022-23 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award.

The recipient is selected by the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

"Few athletes have as great a reach or as powerful a platform as Steph Curry, and he has used it to the fullest to benefit others," PBWA President Howard Beck said. "The members of the Professional Basketball Writers Association salute him and the other nominees for their exemplary work."

Part of what Curry is being honored for is his work supporting Bay Area young kids. Stephen and Ayesha Curry's foundation "Eat.Learn.Play." has helped thousands of kids in Oakland, promoting literacy, fitness and nutrition.

The foundation has hosted numerous events for Oakland families and kids and provides weekly meals for kids.

Curry is also being honored for his commitment to creating gender equity in sports.

While visiting the White House to celebrate the Warriors' 2022 championship, Curry spoke on the importance of equality in sports.

He has also used The Underrated Tour as a way to create opportunities for high school golfers from traditionally overlooked communities.

Along with Curry, the other finalists for the award included Los Angeles Lakers center Wenyen Gabriel, LA Clippers forward Paul George, and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams.

