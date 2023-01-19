Suspected drunk driver sends stolen SUV off Twin Peaks hill after police chase, SFPD says

SFPD say a suspected drunk driver stole an SUV, led officers on a chase, then crashed it in Twin Peaks Wednesday night, sending the car down a huge hill.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police say a suspected drunk driver stole an SUV, led officers on a chase, then crashed it in Twin Peaks Wednesday night, sending the car down a huge hill.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

It started just after 11:45 p.m. when officers tried to stop the driver, who then rammed into a marked police car.

MORE: Suspect steals ambulance in SF, abandons it in Oakland after pursuit, officials say

Police say the suspect then led them on a chase into the Twin Peaks area, where he drove off the road and down a hill.

The SUV landed sideways on another car on Gardenside Dr. The driver was pulled out of the SUV and taken to the hospital, but his condition is not known.

MORE: Dozens of cars targeted in break-in sprees in San Francisco, Oakland

Police say he is in custody with charges pending their investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident can call SFPD at 415-575-4444.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live