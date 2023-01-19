  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Suspected drunk driver sends stolen SUV off Twin Peaks hill after police chase, SFPD says

KGO logo
Thursday, January 19, 2023 1:24PM
Drunk driver sends stolen SUV off Twin Peaks hill after police chase
EMBED <>More Videos

SFPD say a suspected drunk driver stole an SUV, led officers on a chase, then crashed it in Twin Peaks Wednesday night, sending the car down a huge hill.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police say a suspected drunk driver stole an SUV, led officers on a chase, then crashed it in Twin Peaks Wednesday night, sending the car down a huge hill.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

It started just after 11:45 p.m. when officers tried to stop the driver, who then rammed into a marked police car.

MORE: Suspect steals ambulance in SF, abandons it in Oakland after pursuit, officials say

Police say the suspect then led them on a chase into the Twin Peaks area, where he drove off the road and down a hill.

The SUV landed sideways on another car on Gardenside Dr. The driver was pulled out of the SUV and taken to the hospital, but his condition is not known.

MORE: Dozens of cars targeted in break-in sprees in San Francisco, Oakland

Police say he is in custody with charges pending their investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident can call SFPD at 415-575-4444.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW