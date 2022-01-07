Stolen German Shepherd service dog returned to owner in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A service dog is back with its owner after getting stolen in San Francisco.

Summer the 5-year-old German Shepherd was missing for three days. A thief grabbed Summer in the Hayes Valley neighborhood.

The investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made.

San Francisco Police Department thanked the public for bringing Summer home.

If you have any information, you can contact San Francisco Park Station Police.



