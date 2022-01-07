Stolen German Shepherd service dog returned to owner in San Francisco

Summer the 5-year-old German Shepherd was missing for three days. A thief grabbed Summer in the Hayes Valley neighborhood.
The investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made.
San Francisco Police Department thanked the public for bringing Summer home.
If you have any information, you can contact San Francisco Park Station Police.
Update- Just now- Summer was located and happily reunited. The investigation into who took Summer is ongoing. No arrest has been made at this time. We would like to thank the public for their support in the case. Please call Park Station with any information. https://t.co/vtePAtevqP pic.twitter.com/3W06G5eUmB— SFPD Park Station (@SFPDPark) January 7, 2022