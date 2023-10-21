Stolen Oakland taco truck found, owner credits ABC7 viewer with recovery

Good news! An Oakland woman's taco truck has been found after being stolen last weekend, and the owner is crediting an ABC7 viewer who saw our original report and spotted the truck.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An Oakland woman's taco truck has been found after being stolen last weekend.

Police found the taco truck Thursday night in East Oakland.

Owner Enya Sandoval shared a video of her peeking inside the truck with ABC7 News reporter J.R. Stone, who first covered the story. She credits an ABC7 viewer with recovering the truck.

Sandoval says she makes authentic Mexican food from scratch and put her life savings into buying the truck and everything needed for it. She's only had the food truck for four months.

Police say the truck was stolen on Sunday, October 15. ABC7 first reported the theft on Monday and by Tuesday, ABC7 viewers first spotted the truck in an Oakland neighborhood, but hours later it was gone again.

Police were eventually able to recover the truck after more people spotted it.

No arrests have been made.

Sandoval told ABC7 that the truck has a special meaning to her because she recently transitioned from a man to a woman and this truck was a symbol of how far she has come and what she loves to do, which is cook food for people.

