Thieves steal taco truck in Oakland as owner faces $45K loss

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An Oakland woman says her taco truck was stolen as it was parked overnight Saturday into Sunday in Oakland near Broadway and Piedmont.

"I've been crying all day and, on top of that, I borrowed $9,000 from my sister. To me, it wasn't that somebody took my truck. It was like someone took my hopes my dreams, ya know? I feel like they took my soul," said Enya Sandoval, whose truck was stolen.

Sandoval says she makes authentic Mexican food from scratch and put her life savings into buying the truck and everything needed for it. She's only had the food truck for four months.

Enya says this truck has a special meaning to her because she recently transitioned from a man to a woman and this truck was a symbol of how far she has come and what she loves to do, which is cook food for people.

"If you could tell the person or persons who took your van anything or you could speak to them, what would you say to them?" ABC7 News asked.

"Give it back to me, I'll cook for you for the rest of my life. Please give it back to me because it's not just a truck, it is my dreams, my hopes, my happiness," said Enya.

Enya says her insurance will not cover this and estimates the loss at $45,000. She's hopeful that someone will come forward if they know where the truck is.

Her friend has created a GoFundMe, which can be found here.

