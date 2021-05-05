Ken Jeong among stars coming together for new AAPI public service announcement

May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month so we gathered an army of friends from our community to spread the word. These 30 seconds will be playing IN @AMCTheatres ALL MONTH !! Thanks to everyone who came out to support🙏🏼#AAPIJOY pic.twitter.com/VZh8LiJO0R — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) April 30, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you're planning on going to the movies at an AMC theater, chances are you'll see a new public service announcement. The PSA is spreading AAPI joy in light of the AAPI hate we've seen in the Bay Area and across the country and now we know the story behind it.Wenda Fong, known of producing "American Idol," among other hit shows, produced the PSA while Jon M. Chu, known for "Crazy Rich Asians," directed the piece. Ken Jeong, Randall Park, and Harry Shum Jr. are among the 21 names in the 30-second PSA with a very upbeat and positive spin."It really just came out of the pain and hurt of what's been happening this past year," Fong said. She had a connection to AMC theaters, who agreed to run the PSA before every movie.Fong wanted to make sure it wasn't just through Zoom. She says it was all shot in one day and many of the stars were working, but they got it all done on a Saturday night.Fong is also the chairperson emeritus and co-founder of CAPE, The Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment. CAPE is the largest, longest-running, and most influential organization for APIs in the entertainment industry.The PSA runs all month long at theaters in honor of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.