These stores will be open to shoppers on Christmas Eve

Here is a list of stores that will be open on Christmas Eve

Academy Sports + Outdoors: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Apple: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Barnes & Noble: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Belk: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Burlington: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

buybuy Baby: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Cabela's: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Costco: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

CVS: Most stores open regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; pharmacy hours vary

Dick's Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Dillard's: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

DSW: Most stores close at 6 p.m.

Five Below: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

GameStop: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

H-E-B: Stores close at 8 p.m.

Home Depot: 6 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Home Goods: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Ikea: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

J.C. Penney: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Kohl's: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Kroger: Hours vary

Lowe's: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Macy's: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Marshalls: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack: Hours vary

Office Depot and OfficeMax: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Old Navy: Hours vary

Petco: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

PetSmart: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Ralphs: Hours vary, most stores close at 10 p.m.

REI: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Rite-Aid: Hours vary

Ross: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sam's Club: Stores close at 6 p.m.

Sprouts Farmer Market: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Staples: Stores close at 6 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Trader Joe's: Stores close at 6 p.m.

Ulta Beauty: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Walgreens: Most stores open until midnight and open regular hours Christmas Day; pharmacy hours vary

Walmart: Stores close at 6 p.m.

Whole Foods Market: Stores close at 7 p.m.

World Market: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

We are just a few days from Christmas.So, have you completed your holiday shopping list? If yes, great job!If not, don't fret!