Updates: Level 2 storm expected to impact Thursday morning commute in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is waking up to a storm making its way through that is expected to affect traffic and the morning commute.

The storm started rolling through the North Bay around 4:30 a.m., and heavy rain was hitting the downtown area of Santa Rosa and other cities.

It is moving south, and the worst is likely to stick with us through 8 a.m.

By the afternoon the steadiest rain will have exited.

Rainfall will range from about a half an inch to two inches.

Bart says there may be up to a 10-minute delay this morning due to the wet weather. They advise to watch your step on the platforms.

