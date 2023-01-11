Bay Area residents begin to clean up all while preparing for next bout of rain, wind

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area continues to clean up after weeks of powerful storms left much of the region underwater and severely damaged.

From toppled trees to landslides, residents are working to prepare for the next bout of rain and wind all while dealing with road closures and power outages.

North Bay

Schools in four of the 40 school districts in Sonoma County will be will remain closed another day Wednesday due to the weather's impact on the area, according to an announcement from the Sonoma County Office of Education.

The following schools will be closed Wednesday, according to the announcement "due to fallen trees, lack of electricity, flooding, or other concerns related to storms": Fort Ross Elementary School District, Horicon School District, Kashia School District and Montgomery Elementary.

The announcement notes that Horicon schools have been closed since Wednesday of last week, and schools the other three districts have been closed since Thursday.

The announcement included the caveat that officials at school districts make decisions independent of the county office.

South Bay

In San Jose, the storms have caused major damage to power infrastructure that could leave businesses and homes in the dark for days.

"It's cold and it's dark and it's not fun," Robin Horn, a San Jose resident said.

Amid debris-covered roads throughout San Jose, many neighbors spent a second morning waking up in the dark.

"Hopefully they get the power back on soon and I don't lose a fridge full of food," said Mike Wittenberg.

On Tuesday, winds took down a 137-foot transmission tower in the Willow Glen neighborhood and also uprooted a massive street on Fruitdale Avenue and Delbert Way which is being held up by PG &E powerlines.

It wasn't until a day and a half later when a tree service crew came out to carefully start cutting it down.

PG &E says they have more than 5,000 five personnel supporting restoration efforts across the region and they claim it's the biggest company response in PG &E's history.

"As you can imagine, we have people scattered throughout the bay area, especially in the South Bay, and it's very dangerous for our crews," Mayra Tostado, a PG &E spokesperson said.

As for power outages - they say, they've made significant progress over the past 24 hours, but still have a ways to go with more rain on the way.

"This has been a massive event, three storms in a row, we've just been hammered," Tostado said. "We understand that losing power can disrupt our customers lives and we've definitely seen that, with this storm, we're going to continue working around the clock to turn the lights back on."

According to the PG &E outage map, power may not be restored to more than 300 customers in the Willow Glen neighborhood until after 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

San Francisco

On Wednesday, crews responded to several reports of downed trees and landlsides in San Francisco.

ABC7 News reporter Lyanne Melendez tweeted out a picture of a huge tree that fell on a van and blocked part of the street at 3rd and 22nd in the Dog Patch neighborhood. She said, the tree was still cracking and looked like it was going to fall on high-voltage Muni lines.

Bay City News Service contributed to this article.

