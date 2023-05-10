Authorities on Wednesday are at two different scenes in Redwood City. The FBI is helping with the investigation.

Cold case investigation underway at Redwood City home and park, police say

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities on Wednesday are investigating two different scenes in Redwood City.

Belmont police told ABC7 they have reopened a cold case involving Ylva Hagner within the past year.

Police say somewhere along in the investigation led them to the search at the two locations on Wednesday.

One location is at Stulsaft Park and the other is at home on Farm Hill Boulevard.

SKY 7 was over the scene of the home.

Several agencies including the FBI are involved.

They say they are providing forensic support with their evidence response team.

Officials have cordoned off both areas.

This is developing. Check back for updates.