Hawaii man arrested in 1982 Sunnyvale cold case murder of teen girl now in Santa Clara Co. jail

Gary Ramirez, who was recently arrested in Hawaii for the 1982 murder of 15-year-old Karen Stitt, is now in Santa Clara County jail.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The man charged in a 40-year-old murder in Sunnyvale is now in the Santa Clara County jail.

Gary Ramirez, 75, was arrested in Maui earlier this month.

Officials say he killed 15-year-old Karen Stitt in 1982.

Sitt, a Palo Alto High School student at the time, was dropped off at a bus stop between El Camino Real and Wolfe Road, following a date with her boyfriend in Sunnyvale in early September 1982.

Her body was found roughly 100 yards from the bus stop the following morning. She had been sexually assaulted and had 59 stab wounds, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

There were no significant leads for decades until the arrest of Ramirez on Aug. 2 at his home in Makawao on the island of Maui.

A tip and DNA evidence led investigators to Ramirez.

Investigators say he has no known criminal history, but it's possible he could have victimized more people.

Ramirez's first court date is pending.

If found guilty, the former Fresno resident faces life in prison without parole.

Anyone with more information on Ramirez is urged to contact the county district attorney's cold case prosecutor Rob Baker at rbaker@dao.sccgov.org.

Bay City News contributed to this report

