Super Bowl 2020: 49ers great Steve Young forsees 6 touchdowns for Jimmy Garoppolo

He was San Francisco's quarterback when they won their last Super Bowl 25 years ago, which also happened to be in Miami.
The day before the big game he was back in Magic City, walking the NFL Honors red carpet, where he stopped to talk to the Bay Area media.
He pointed out more similarities between his Miami Super Bowl and this one.
"It's super weird. There's many things," Young said.
One of those things - Jimmy Garoppolo sat behind Tom Brady for two Super Bowls just like Steve Young sat behind Joe Montana for two rings.
He says it feels like all the stars are aligning for Garoppolo to throw for six touchdowns on Sunday, just like he did a quarter century ago.
Young also complimented Garoppolo's character, calling him a "man of humility" on a run-dominant team.
But he has no doubt, Jimmy G will rise to the occasion when it's time to score.
