San Francisco 49ers arrive in Miami ahead of Super Bowl 54

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The 49ers headed off to Miami, Florida for Super Bowl LIV on Sunday morning.

The Niners are exactly one week away before they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins.

ABC7 News, along with Sourdough Sam and the 49ers Gold Rush was at Mineta San Jose International Airport to send the team off before their flight!

John Lynch, the 49ers general manager tweeted on Saturday that the team is heading to Miami with one goal: to win the Super Bowl.


Take a look at the latest stories and videos about Super Bowl 2020 here.

