San Francisco 49ers arrive in Miami ahead of Super Bowl 54

The Niners are exactly one week away before they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins.
ABC7 News, along with Sourdough Sam and the 49ers Gold Rush was at Mineta San Jose International Airport to send the team off before their flight!
You can watch the full Livestream as they left the Bay Area to fly to Florida here!
John Lynch, the 49ers general manager tweeted on Saturday that the team is heading to Miami with one goal: to win the Super Bowl.
#Faithful, we’re heading to Miami tomorrow with one goal in mind: to win Super Bowl LIV.— John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) January 25, 2020
I know @RSherman_25 @gkittle46 @kwon & all the guys would love to see you bring that energy you’ve brought all season long as we embark on this journey.
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about Super Bowl 2020 here.
