accuweather

Pink moon: 1st supermoon of 2021 lights up night sky

EMBED <>More Videos

1st supermoon of 2021 to rise Monday night

The first supermoon of 2021 lit up the night sky Monday.

April's full moon is known as the pink moon, but it's not really pink.

The pink moon gets its name from phlox, pink flowers that bloom in the springtime, according to AccuWeather.

On Monday, the pink moon rose as a supermoon at 11:32 p.m. ET.

It was the first in a trio of consecutive supermoons, to be followed by another on May 26 and the final supermoon of the year on June 24.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon has its closest encounter with Earth.

AccuWeather recommends catching a supermoon from your back yard as it rises from the horizon, when it will look much bigger than normal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonspacescience
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Cold to comfy shopping and traveling today
Partial lunar eclipse, visible in US, covers 97% of the moon: PHOTOS
Why is Veterans Day on November 11?
Rain to impact Bay Area morning commute Monday
TOP STORIES
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News