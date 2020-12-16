Coronavirus California

Marin Co. church holds large, indoor services despite COVID-19 restrictions

By
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- On the door of the San Anselmo Spanish Seventh-day Adventist Church, a sign reads: "For your health and ours, enter with a mask." But it's a message that seemed to go unnoticed over the weekend, when the church held large, indoor services -- in direct violation of the county's stay at home order.

The livestream of Saturday night's service posted on the church's Facebook page, shows nearly 20 churchgoers singing together maskless and not socially distanced. The service also appeared to include a baptism. Another photo posted on Facebook shows roughly 40 more attendees. Most of them wore masks and sat apart, still, the state's current guidelines for COVID-19 say all religious services must be held outdoors.

RELATED: California has refrigerators, body bags on standby as vaccine finally arrives

Town council member Ford Greene said the town was not aware of the church's services until ABC7 News reached out. The town will issue the church a compliance order. However, he explained when it comes to religious gatherings it's a delicate situation.

"We have to be respectful and defer to religious practice," Greene said, "But not to the extent that we cut off our nose to spite our face with respect to protecting our citizens."

He said this event has the potential to be a super-spreader.

The pastor of the church did not respond to questions from ABC7 News, but a spokesperson for the Northern California Conference of Seventh-day Adventists said in a statement that they require all their chapters to abide by COVID-19 restrictions. They said they have talked to the church and will now abide by the order.

RELATED: Everything to know about California's confusing new stay-at-home order

Asked why the church held the indoor services, the spokesperson said they believe church leaders may have been confused by the changing guidelines.

"The state order went into effect on Dec 8. Some Bay Area counties proactively implemented the order, some did not. If one does not keep up on the news or is not connected directly into the county, it can cause confusion," spokesperson Laurie Trujuillo said.

Max Korten, the coordinator of Marin County's Marin Recovers program, says the county has been doing outreach to several business sectors and to the Spanish speaking community, however, they understand the changing guidelines can be confusing.

RELATED: South Bay church moves services outdoors after racking up $112K in COVID-19 fines

"It's true that it's especially hard to reach some of the smaller businesses in every sector, and so there's likely folks that have been missed," Korten said.

The county said this is the first report they've heard of a church violating COVID-19 guidelines.

The next service at the San Anselmo Spanish SDA Church was scheduled for Wenesday night, presumably now canceled.

See the tracker below to find out how COVID-19 cases are trending in your county.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full trend tracker in a new window

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan anselmocoronavirus californiachurchcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicreopening californiamarin county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
Building a Better Bay Area: Vaccine Watch
COVID-19 vaccine has been distributed, what now?
First CA nurse to get vaccine shares her experience
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 vaccine side effects from various companies explained
COVID-19 vaccine has been distributed, what now?
First CA nurse to get vaccine shares her experience
SF offers help small businesses through shelter-in-place
Building a Better Bay Area: Vaccine Watch
CA has refrigerators, body bags on standby, Newsom says
Here's where COVID-19 vaccines stand in US, abroad
Show More
Bay Area's 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in SF
Bay Area ICU capacity: How close we are to the 15% threshold
Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden as president-elect
Over-the-counter home COVID-19 test gets FDA authorization
Prince Harry and Meghan launch their own podcast
More TOP STORIES News