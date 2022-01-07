Small trucking firms get eviction notices from Port of Oakland to make room for more containers

We are going to try and help relocate as many of the tenants as we can. We have been looking at other parcels of land on Port property as possible sites for these tenants. — Port of Oakland (@PortofOakland) January 7, 2022

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Recently, more than a dozen small trucking companies operating at the Port of Oakland's Howard Terminal were told they would have to vacate in 30 days to make room for incoming cargo."We're completely caught off guard, and we don't know what to do at this point," said Vincent Cheng.Cheng has been operating his small trucking firm out of Oakland's Howard Terminal for more than a year. But he never expected to get a letter from the Port of Oakland this week saying he had 30 days to vacate the property.More than a dozen other trucking companies got the same notice to vacate."We knew the A's were developing a ballpark at Howard Terminal but not until 2024 or 2025, we thought we had time," Cheng said.Cheng admits, he rents month to month."We had a realistic expectation this day would come but we don't have anywhere to go but out of business," he added.The Port of Oakland told ABC7 News in a statement:"Tenants have long been aware of the temporary nature of their rental agreement. We will be reconfiguring this location as a temp. container yard this spring to help with supply chain efficiency at Oakland."The state and Feds have identified the Port of Oakland as one location to help ease congestion at Southern California ports.But critics say removing trucking companies in the middle a supply chain crisis isn't the answer."I take this personally, we are not just truckers. These are families it impacts the entire family," said Kimberly Sulsar from Iraheta Bros. Trucking.Late Thursday, Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo said he's working on a possible solution with the port to help the trucking companies relocate on site."The statement I did receive is by Friday, eleven trucking companies will have a place in Port of Oakland to continue to do business with Oakland," Gallo said.Details are still unknown but trucking company owners are hopeful they can keep rolling."We want to see if there is a solution so small operators can have a home," said Cheng.The Port of Oakland tweeted Thursday night that it would work with the affected tenants to relocate them to possible locations on port property.