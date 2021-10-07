retail

Target introducing 'buy now, pay later' program ahead of holidays

Target is adding more ways to make the holidays easier on shoppers this year.
FRESNO, Calif. -- Target is adding more ways to make the holidays easier on shoppers this year.

The retailer has teamed up with financial companies Affirm and Sezzle to offer installment plans on certain items.

The new program will allow customers to walk out with what they want from Target and pay for those purchases over time.

Several other retailers, including Amazon and Walmart, are offering similar payment plans.

Financial experts urge people not to make purchases with money they don't have yet because a missed payment on the item could lead it to be more expensive than its original price.

