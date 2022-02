Taxes 2022: 7 On Your Side, experts to host Tax Chat on March 4 to answer viewer questions

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Have a question about filing your tax returns? 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney is here to help.Join us on March 4 starting at 3 p.m. as 7 On Your Side, along with a team of tax experts from United Way Bay Area , aim to answer your questions about changes to the tax law, new deductions and deadlines, and more. Send in your questions in advance using the form below or by tagging them #AskFinney on Twitter Facebook or Instagram United Way Bay Area's Free Tax Help can get your taxes done right by one of their experts for free! You may qualify for more than $8,000 in refunds and earned income tax credits.Call 211 or visit UWBA.org/taxhelp to get started today.