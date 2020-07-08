EXCLUSIVE: Waitress who stopped SF tech CEO's racist rant at Carmel Valley restaurant shares what happened

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6305645" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Southern California family is speaking out after a San Francisco CEO went on a racist rant captured on video this weekend while they were celebrating a birthday at Lucia, a Carmel Valley restaurant.

SF CEO's racist rant at Carmel Valley restaurant caught on camera

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Carmel Valley waitress wasn't having it when San Francisco tech CEO Michael Lofthouse went on a racist rant over the Fourth of July holiday weekend at Lucia restaurant. She stepped in and is now talking exclusively to ABC7 News.Gennica Cochran's story is a real-life example of "What would you do?" Without giving it a thought, Cochran says she did what was right."Say that again," said Jordan Chan in a video that's now gone viral.It was those words that caught Cochran's attention.The Carmel Valley waitress says she had been watching Lofthouse all night. She wasn't serving him but had observed him switch tables and send back food multiple times, even be rude to her manager. The final straw was when he began an expletive-laced racist rant directed towards the Orosa Chan family, who had been celebrating a birthday at a nearby table.Cochran stepped in shouting, "You need to leave right now, get out, you are not allowed here, get out now, you do not talk to our guests like that, they are valued guests, you are not allowed here ever again!""To hear the emotion coming out of my voice, to see my mannerisms, it was unbelievable it was just something that came over me and I just did what needed to be done," Cochran told ABC7 News Reporter Melanie Woodrow. "I did what anybody else should or would do in that situation."Cochran's entire life is about service. She's worked in hospitality for 20 years and has been teaching yoga for 10 years."I felt very protective of them," she said. "You don't come in here and say those kinds of things to people. Especially people feel so raw coming out of quarantine. Most of these people this is the first time that they've been out to dinner and then you have someone attacking them it was just no, no, I don't have time for this."Cochran wasn't the waitress for Orosa Chan family. She was just nearby."I'm not a mother, but I felt almost maternal," she said. "Right, like this is my family and I will take care of them and I will do whatever I can to protect these people. To have someone hate you just because of the way that you look, that's beyond me. I don't understand it."Cochran went on to say, "It's not something that I will condone ever again, being silent."And she wasn't, screaming, "get out," loudly several times.Lofthouse has issued a written statement apologizing to the family: "My behavior in the video is appalling. This was clearly a moment where I lost control and made incredibly hurtful and divisive comments. I would like to deeply apologize to the Chan family. I can only imagine the stress and pain they feel. I was taught to respect people of all races, and I will take the time to reflect on my actions and work to better understand the inequality that so many of those around me face every day.""I think it's the standard issued apology that you get from racists," said Cochran. "People who believe those things and they get called out for them. I don't believe a word of it.""There's no space for that and especially a CEO of a business in San Francisco, no, no," she added, referring to reports that Lofthouse is CEO of Solid8, a San Francisco-based tech company.Cochran has a message for the Orosa Chan family: "I love you. I've got your back always. I will always speak up for you and please come back to Bernardus, I'd love to buy you a drink. And please just know that those words are not the values of the people that live here on the Monterey Peninsula."She also has a message for you: "If you see something do something. Stand up against racism and hatred in any form any time you can."One final message: Cochran says be kind to your servers, it's a tough job. To that end people are being very kind to her. There are at least three separate GoFundMe pages that were created on her behalf. People are also Venmo'ing her money directly. The amount is growing towards six figures. She says it'll allow her to focus more on doing what she loves, teaching yoga, but she is also giving lots of thought to how and where she can donate the money to others including in the service industry.A Southern California family is speaking out after a San Francisco tech CEO went on a racist rant that was captured on video this weekend while they were celebrating a birthday at a Carmel Valley restaurant.The Orosa and Chan family say they will not let the experience ruin what has become an annual tradition celebrating Mari Orosa's July 4 birthday in Carmel.Raymond Orosa and his family were having dinner at Carmel Valley restaurant Lucia. "We were there just celebrating, having fun," said Orosa.The fun quickly disappeared as the man at the table next to them began ranting. "Suddenly I hear this loud voice, you know like f'ing Asians," said Orosa.Raymond's niece Jordan Chan, recorded what happened next on her cellphone."Say it again, now, you're shy," said Chan in the video.Michael Lofthouse gave the family the finger, then said, "Trump's gonna f--- you. You f------ need to leave. You f------ Asian piece of s----.""He was full of hate and anger," said Orosa. "It's sad that there are still people that are like that in this world, let alone in this country," he continued.A Lucia employee quickly stepped in. "Get out, you are not allowed here. You do not talk to our guests like that. They are valued guests. Get out!""I admire her for that," said Orosa.In an emailed statement, the vice president and general manager of Bernardus Lodge and Spa, Sean Damery, writes, "This is an extremely unfortunate situation, however we are proud of our staff at Lucia in keeping with Bernardus Lodge's core values; this incident was handled swiftly and the diner was escorted off property without further escalation. We provide guests with a safe environment for lodging and dining, and extend our sincere apologies to the guests enjoying a birthday celebration on a holiday weekend."Michael Lofthouse also issued a statement, writing, "My behavior in the video is appalling. This was clearly a moment where I lost control and made incredibly hurtful and divisive comments. I would like to deeply apologize to the Chan family. I can only imagine the stress and pain they feel. I was taught to respect people of all races, and I will take the time to reflect on my actions and work to better understand the inequality that so many of those around me face every day.""He's just saving face. I think he really meant what he said and what he did," said Orosa."I don't believe his words because his actions speak louder than the words he's saying," he continued.Orosa says those actions, in part, include additional Instagram comments that appear to have been posted by Lofthouse directed at one of the family's supporters that include "Asian expletive" and "come near me or my people and you are expletive dead."Lofthouse did not respond to a request for an additional comment about the Instagram posts or his role as Solid8 CEO, a San Francisco-based tech company."I can't say what he did was acceptable or right, it isn't, because a lot of people will probably disagree with me for saying I forgive him... but I do," said Orosa.Orosa says he and his wife have been in America going on 26 years and they've never felt anything remotely close to racism until that night. He says he hopes it never happens to them or anyone else again.