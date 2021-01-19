Many people are leaving the Bay Area, so where are they going?

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We know a lot of people have left the Bay Area during the pandemic. Many in the tech industry especially have left, as most of these jobs can be done remotely.Now we're learning where they're going, as some cities set up recruiting programs to lure workers.According to move-Buddha, a site that compiles data on moving, the first pick for people leaving San Francisco is Austin, Texas.That is followed by Seattle, New York, Portland, Chicago, and Denver.This decrease in population has had impacts on the housing market, resulting in a decrease in average rent costs.According to Zumper, San Francisco had the biggest drop for a one bedroom apartment in the entire country. Rents are down 23% as of two weeks ago. Oakland is down 19% and 15% percent in San Jose.