BART

BART Rider turns Clipper card into a ring, making her commute a lot more handy

EMBED <>More Videos

A San Francisco software engineer turns her Clipper card into a ring, making her Bay Area commute a lot more handy and fashionable.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Scanning your Clipper card just got more fashionable, at least for one Bay Area BART rider. She turned her Clipper card into a ring.

RELATED: BART may replace gates to stop fare evasions

Sailor Mercury tweeted pictures showing her high tech jewelry saying, "exciting news! made another ring & this time it worked! thanks to @samantha_gold for suggesting to wrap the rfid & antenna in tape."



Amy Wibowo is the San Francisco programmer behind the Twitter handle Sailor Mercury.

RELATED: Some riders aggravated with Clipper cards

Her crafty Clipper card ring quickly earned a shoutout from BART.

"Brilliant DIY thread to create a Clipper Card ring!" tweeted BART.

However, BART soon followed up.

"Clarification time: we aren't encouraging alteration of Clipper cards. If there is a defect or a fare inspector asks for proof of payment, then the alterations won't help your case," tweeted BART. "We got too excited by the bling and the imagination! Sorry if it caused any confusion."

RELATED: Smartphones instead of Clipper cards? Bay Area transit to get $200 million upgrade



So, what's next for Wibowo? People are reaching out to her on Twitter offering to buy a Clipper card ring. She says she may be working on ring tutorial soon.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
technologysan franciscobay areapublic transportationfashionu.s. & worldjewelryinventionshark tankbart
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BART
Foundation created by Oscar Grant's family holds gala in his honor
Police release photos of suspect in Oakland BART train stabbing
BART passenger stabbed on train at Fruitvale Station in Oakland
Catalytic converter thieves target BART parking lots
TOP STORIES
Man arrested after 4-year-old boy shot in head in Oakland
Final preparations underway for A's Opening Day at the Coliseum
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday
FBI, DOJ reviewing Jussie Smollett case, President Trump says
Accuweather Forecast: Chance for showers, drier weekend
Powerball results: 1 winner for $768.4M jackpot
Dad goes viral after video shows him belting 'Ave Maria' at Disney World
Show More
Icelandic budget airline WOW Air ceases operations
Powerball results: Winning tickets matching 5 of 6 numbers sold in Bay Area
Alameda woman says squatters moved into her house, even changed locks
K-9 deputy helps finds two 8-year-olds lost in Virginia woods
Smoking ban, stroller restrictions coming to Disney parks
More TOP STORIES News