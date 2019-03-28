BART Rider turns Clipper card into a ring, making her commute a lot more handy

RELATED: BART may replace gates to stop fare evasions
Sailor Mercury tweeted pictures showing her high tech jewelry saying, "exciting news! made another ring & this time it worked! thanks to @samantha_gold for suggesting to wrap the rfid & antenna in tape."
exciting news! made another ring & this time it worked! thanks to @samantha_gold for suggesting to wrap the rfid & antenna in tape pic.twitter.com/3oQQGAHzD1— sailor mercury (@sailorhg) March 26, 2019
Amy Wibowo is the San Francisco programmer behind the Twitter handle Sailor Mercury.
RELATED: Some riders aggravated with Clipper cards
Her crafty Clipper card ring quickly earned a shoutout from BART.
"Brilliant DIY thread to create a Clipper Card ring!" tweeted BART.
However, BART soon followed up.
"Clarification time: we aren't encouraging alteration of Clipper cards. If there is a defect or a fare inspector asks for proof of payment, then the alterations won't help your case," tweeted BART. "We got too excited by the bling and the imagination! Sorry if it caused any confusion."
RELATED: Smartphones instead of Clipper cards? Bay Area transit to get $200 million upgrade
Brilliant DIY thread to create a Clipper Card ring! 🙌💍 https://t.co/ANvQef5RcT— SFBART (@SFBART) March 26, 2019
So, what's next for Wibowo? People are reaching out to her on Twitter offering to buy a Clipper card ring. She says she may be working on ring tutorial soon.
loading up my clipper ring! thanks to random bart busker for providing the soundtrack pic.twitter.com/1W40lArBPF— sailor mercury (@sailorhg) March 27, 2019