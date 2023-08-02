Teen killed, man injured in Hayward shooting, police say

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead and a 37-year-old man injured in Hayward Tuesday night.

Authorities responded to the shooting around 10:30 p.m. near the 900 block of W. Tennyson Road.

Police say the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Both victims are residents of Hayward.

Police say the identities are being withheld at this time.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call Detective Purnell at 510-293-7176.