Police release body camera footage of officer who fatally shot Texas outlet mall shooter

Eight people died and seven others were injured Saturday after a gunman opened fire at an outdoor mall north of Dallas, Texas, officials said.

The Allen Police Department released footage Wednesday from the body camera worn by the officer who fatally shot the mass shooter who killed eight people last month at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas.

Mauricio Garcia, 33, started firing an AR-15-style rifle in the parking lot of Allen Premium Outlets on May 6 before making his way through the complex as shoppers and employees ran for cover, authorities said. An Allen police officer on a nearby call responded and fatally shot Garcia.

NOTE: The video in the media player is from a previous report.

"This video shows how quickly a routine interaction with the public turned into a life-and-death situation," Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said in a statement released Wednesday. "The officer recognized the danger, ran toward the gunfire and neutralized the threat - and for his actions, the Allen community is forever grateful."

The video, just over five and a half minutes long, begins with an officer interacting with a family and telling children to remember to wear their seat belts when they hear shots being fired.

A still from police bodycam at the Allen Premium Outlets shooting. Allen Police Department

The officer quickly responds by calling in for backup as the family hurries away.

"I think we got shots fired at the outlet mall," the officer is heard saying. "People running."

The video then shows the officer returning to his vehicle to retrieve a rifle and then running toward the gunfire, warning people to leave.

"Go, go, get moving," he yelled. "Get out of here!"

As he moves closer to the sound of gunfire, the officer communicates through his radio that there was a mass shooter.

"145, I believe we've got a mass shooter," he said.

The officer could be heard on the video yelling for the shooter to drop his weapon as shots were being fired.

"I'm passing injured," he said.

Video shows the out-of-breath officer making his way close to the sounds of gunshots when he stops and fires his weapon multiple times.

"Shots fired by police, I got him down," he said. He continues firing and yells for the shooter to drop the gun.

The officer moves toward the downed shooter, and a second officer says, "He's dead."

The footage was released following a grand jury hearing Tuesday where a "no bill" was returned indicating that the use of force by police was justified under Texas law.

The video was edited by police to blur out the faces of civilians and victims, and some language has been removed, according to the statement.

The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.