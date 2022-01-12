Wrongful death case against Hillsborough heiress Tiffany Li settled out of court, lawyers announce

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3126389" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> VIDEOS: Investigation into Millbrae father's murder (1 of 7) A guide to the people involved in the Hillsborough Heiress murder case including Keith Green, Tiffany Li, Kaveh Bayat, Olivier Adella.

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) -- The wrongful death case against Hillsborough heiress Tiffany Li has been settled out of court, lawyers announced at a hearing on Wednesday.Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.Li was being sued by Colleen Cudd, the mother of victim Keith Green. The wrongful death trial was scheduled to start on Jan. 31.In 2019, a jury found Li not guilty of killing Green, the father of her two children. The jury deadlocked on the guilt of her codefendant and former boyfriend Kaveh Bayat.The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office decided not to retry Bayat and he was released from jail.