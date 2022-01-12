Keith Green

Wrongful death case against Hillsborough heiress Tiffany Li settled out of court, lawyers announce

By Ed Walsh
Investigation into Millbrae father's murder

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) -- The wrongful death case against Hillsborough heiress Tiffany Li has been settled out of court, lawyers announced at a hearing on Wednesday.

RELATED: Hillsborough heiress Tiffany Li is answering questions about murder of her children's father

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Li was being sued by Colleen Cudd, the mother of victim Keith Green. The wrongful death trial was scheduled to start on Jan. 31.

EXCLUSIVE: Former star witness in Hillsborough heiress homicide case fights back against allegations

In 2019, a jury found Li not guilty of killing Green, the father of her two children. The jury deadlocked on the guilt of her codefendant and former boyfriend Kaveh Bayat.

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office decided not to retry Bayat and he was released from jail.

Murder mystery timeline: The disappearance of Millbrae resident Keith Green
Investigation into Millbrae father's murder

A guide to the people involved in the Hillsborough Heiress murder case including Keith Green, Tiffany Li, Kaveh Bayat, Olivier Adella.



