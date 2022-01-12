Wrongful death case against Hillsborough heiress Tiffany Li settled out of court, lawyers announce

RELATED: Hillsborough heiress Tiffany Li is answering questions about murder of her children's father
Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
Li was being sued by Colleen Cudd, the mother of victim Keith Green. The wrongful death trial was scheduled to start on Jan. 31.
In 2019, a jury found Li not guilty of killing Green, the father of her two children. The jury deadlocked on the guilt of her codefendant and former boyfriend Kaveh Bayat.
The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office decided not to retry Bayat and he was released from jail.
