The power of flowers: How one Bay Area tech company's small weekly delivery created a big morale boost

It can be isolating and challenging, but a Peninsula tech company WorkBoard believes a small gesture makes remote work more pleasant.
Their story is a part of a series of ABC7 News Building A Better Bay Area reports this week on changing workplaces.
Roya Register is one of 120 remote workers at Redwood City's WorkBoard. She was surprised six months ago to receive a vase filled with yellow tulips. She even posting a photo of them on social media.
"That was a day when I really needed the flowers and a little mood boost, and it was really nice," she said. She's working remotely in Atlanta while attending Georgia Tech.
RELATED: Would you leave the Bay Area and move to Oklahoma for $10,000? Hundreds of remote workers are trying to
Every week every WorkBoard team member gets flowers delivered to their home as a thank you from CEO Deidre Paknad.
"It's a nice way to kind of, you know, bring people together and for all of us to feel unified in the way even when we're apart," Roya said.
No gift card is attached. Tom Lepp, working remotely in Seattle, had some fun and didn't tell his family who was sending them.
"I really want to take credit for it," he said. "But like when they started showing up on week two and week three, week four, yeah, they knew it wasn't me."
RELATED: Bay Area sports teams, stadiums adapt to changing workplace needs amid COVID-19 pandemic
Lepp says his wife, a teacher who also works remotely, appreciates the flowers, too.
"Hey, Tom, I'm going to take these in my classroom," she said. "Thanks, WorkBoard."
"When the flowers show up, there's always a cheer in the house," Lepp said. "And my wife actually, she keeps the flowers right next to her. So her first grade class gets to see the flowers, too."
The weekly delivery only costs about $10 per person. The joy it spreads is important to WorkBoard's CEO, who recognizes that it's not easy to work weeks on end, in isolation, devoid of in-person interaction.
RELATED: COVID-19 learning pods: Here's how they work and what Bay Area schools say about them
"If I can make a small contribution to just a little bit of delight to offset whatever drama is going on in our world right now, it's an easy move, really easy move," said CEO Deidre Paknad.
An accommodation was made for an employee who is allergic to flowers. She receives tea instead. WorkBoard also plans other surprises as remote work continues into the fall, perhaps reflecting back-to-school, Halloween and other themes. The flower deliveries help to support small businesses across many cities where WorkBoard has remote workers.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic