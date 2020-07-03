With Authority Podcast

SJ Earthquakes star Tommy Thompson describes life in the MLS Bubble -- 'With Authority'

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose Earthquakes were the first Major League Soccer team to arrive in Orlando as they prepare for the MLS Is Back Tournament.

Quakes star Tommy Thompson told us on the "With Authority" podcast he's happy to be back on the soccer field at the Disney World complex.



"The quarantine period was very difficult and that's probably the longest period of time we've gone without playing soccer. As a pro soccer player, as a college soccer player, as a youth soccer player, we don't take that much time off ever. It just felt great to be back on the field," said Thompson.

WATCH ON YOUTUBE: Inside the Bubble with Tommy Thompson of the SJ Earthquakes -- 'With Authority'

Health and safety are at the forefront with consistent testing for COVID-19.

VIDEO: Quakes star Tommy Thompson talks COVID-19 precautions in the Bubble
EMBED More News Videos

The San Jose Earthquakes were the first Major League Soccer team to arrive in Orlando as they prepare for the MLS Is Back Tournament. Quakes star Tommy Thompson told us on the With Authority podcast he's happy to be back on the soccer field.



"The testing center that is set up is really well done. We haven't had any issues with waiting in line. I haven't seen any other teams in there while we've been in there," said Thompson. "So, I think Major League Soccer has done a good job protecting us from the virus. I'm still like I said, really optimistic about what is going to transpire here."



The Quakes begin tournament play with a match against Seattle on July 10th.

WATCH ON YOUTUBE: Shea Salinas of the San Jose Earthquakes joins 'With Authority' podcast

"This is history here in Orlando. This is the professional sports world response to a pandemic. I think the league did a great job of creating an environment for that. To me, so far, it seems like a great solution to a very complicated problem. I'm happy to be here and I can't wait for our first game against Seattle," said Thompson.

July is the month for sports to make it's triumphant return. The MLS begins play next week, the NBA will follow in Orlando at the end of the month and Major League Baseball is also set to open their season in late July.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan josesan franciscofloridawith authority podcastmlscoronavirussan jose earthquakessocceru.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WITH AUTHORITY PODCAST
Former A's pitcher talks KBO life during COVID-19 -- With Authority
Meet the man who advised Colin Kaepernick to take a knee -- With Authority
Cal running back Marcel Dancy is a community super star
Bruce Maxwell details how kneeling during national anthem changed his life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clara County announces new health order
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Solano Co. DA recuses herself from reviewing deadly police shootings
Can the coronavirus live on the bottom of your shoes?
Newsom warns Californians to follow new rules
Bay Area farm has recipe for success during pandemic
Napa City and County to crack down on masks and social distancing
Show More
Alameda beaches open for July 4th despite surging COVID-19 cases in county
CA man shares regret over attending BBQ, dies next day of COVID-19
Future of CA schools during COVID-19: Face masks, social distancing, 'hybrid' learning
4th of July: What's allowed and what's not in CA
Suspect in fatal shooting of Oakland federal officer pleads not guilty
More TOP STORIES News