SJ Earthquakes star Tommy Thompson describes life in the MLS Bubble -- 'With Authority'

Quakes star Tommy Thompson told us on the "With Authority" podcast he's happy to be back on the soccer field at the Disney World complex.
Giving you a front-row seat to the action.— San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) July 2, 2020
We're excited to announce our local TV shows for the #MLSisBack tournament in Orlando! #VamosSJ
"The quarantine period was very difficult and that's probably the longest period of time we've gone without playing soccer. As a pro soccer player, as a college soccer player, as a youth soccer player, we don't take that much time off ever. It just felt great to be back on the field," said Thompson.
WATCH ON YOUTUBE: Inside the Bubble with Tommy Thompson of the SJ Earthquakes -- 'With Authority'
Health and safety are at the forefront with consistent testing for COVID-19.
VIDEO: Quakes star Tommy Thompson talks COVID-19 precautions in the Bubble
"The testing center that is set up is really well done. We haven't had any issues with waiting in line. I haven't seen any other teams in there while we've been in there," said Thompson. "So, I think Major League Soccer has done a good job protecting us from the virus. I'm still like I said, really optimistic about what is going to transpire here."
"It's history." @SJEarthquakes @tomthom11 joined us on #WithAuthority podcast from the #MLS bubble in Orlando. Catch the entire convo on all of our major platforms. #ABC7Now— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) July 2, 2020
VIDEOhttps://t.co/m2qKF9dqIi
AUDIOhttps://t.co/kmt7Cb9oDP
WEBhttps://t.co/gfLZz34DVb pic.twitter.com/eApabTNOU9
The Quakes begin tournament play with a match against Seattle on July 10th.
WATCH ON YOUTUBE: Shea Salinas of the San Jose Earthquakes joins 'With Authority' podcast
"This is history here in Orlando. This is the professional sports world response to a pandemic. I think the league did a great job of creating an environment for that. To me, so far, it seems like a great solution to a very complicated problem. I'm happy to be here and I can't wait for our first game against Seattle," said Thompson.
July is the month for sports to make it's triumphant return. The MLS begins play next week, the NBA will follow in Orlando at the end of the month and Major League Baseball is also set to open their season in late July.
What's it like inside the @MLS (and soon to be @NBA bubble) at ESPN Wide World Of Sports? @tomthom11 of the @SJEarthquakes gives us the inside details. #WithAuthority #Quakes74 #VamosSJhttps://t.co/fW6xv4TZ6T pic.twitter.com/ukyATfKxIA— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) July 1, 2020