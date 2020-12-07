Tracy man revives masterful Christmas light show display with new meaning for 2020

TRACY, Calif. (KGO) -- Tom BetGeorge has found a surefire way to be the talk of his Tracy neighborhood every holiday season, even if it means sacrificing his monthly electric bill.His dazzling Christmas light display has become an annual tradition, giving everyone a little holiday cheer for the past several years.This time, he spent roughly 400 hours putting together this year's light show, programming some 70,000 Christmas lights, according to BetGeorge.In this version, the lights are set to the bear of David Guetta and Sia's hit, "Titanium". That song choice came with an extra special meaning. BetGeorge picked the song because of his wife who survived a stroke while pregnant this year. "She barely survived and is the strongest person I've ever known," says BetGeorge. "She's truly 'bulletproof'."BetGeorge prides himself in decking out the home every Christmas season. He even breaks out the neon lights every Halloween, too.Tom BetGeorge said his love for light-shows started as a hobby at home. Now, he creates them for theme parks across the globe.