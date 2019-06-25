BART

BART board president discusses study on spike in crime, fare evasion

By and
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A study released by the The Alameda County Grand Jury shows that in the last five years, violent crime on BART has risen by 115 percent and 15 percent of riders fare evade.

BART Board President Bevan Dufty speaks with ABC7's Alexis Smith and Reggie Aqui about BART issues.

MORE: Violent crime on BART increased by 115 percent over last 5 years, report says

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscomillbraeoaklandsafetycrimetrain safetypublic transportationbart policeviolencebart
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BART
BART's new general manager says he's prioritizing 'customer satisfaction'
Lake Merritt BART reopens after person hit by train
BART surveying riders about possible pedestrian bridge in Antioch
Smashed windows at Colma BART and Samtrans Station go unfixed for months
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News