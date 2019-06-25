BART board president discusses study on spike in crime, fare evasion

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A study released by the The Alameda County Grand Jury shows that in the last five years, violent crime on BART has risen by 115 percent and 15 percent of riders fare evade.
BART Board President Bevan Dufty speaks with ABC7's Alexis Smith and Reggie Aqui about BART issues.
MORE: Violent crime on BART increased by 115 percent over last 5 years, report says
