CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --BART service has been halted in both directions between the Castro Valley and West Dublin stations due to a medical emergency.
The transit agency is working to enact a bus bridge between the two stations to transport passengers.
No further details on the nature of the emergency were made available.
There was no estimated time when regular service would resume.
