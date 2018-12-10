BART has currently suspended service in both directions between Castro Valley and West Dublin. We are currently working with @rideact to have a bus bridge between both stations as soon as possible. Sorry about the inconvenience. Please plan trips accordingly. https://t.co/4exLNe5Qal — SFBART (@SFBART) December 10, 2018

BART service has been halted in both directions between the Castro Valley and West Dublin stations due to a medical emergency.The transit agency is working to enact a bus bridge between the two stations to transport passengers.No further details on the nature of the emergency were made available.There was no estimated time when regular service would resume.