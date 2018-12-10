TRAFFIC

BART service suspended between Castro Valley, West Dublin due to medical emergency

A BART train is pictured in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
BART service has been halted in both directions between the Castro Valley and West Dublin stations due to a medical emergency.

The transit agency is working to enact a bus bridge between the two stations to transport passengers.

No further details on the nature of the emergency were made available.

There was no estimated time when regular service would resume.
