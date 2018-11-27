STORM

Caltrans to shut down 12 miles of Hwy 1 near Big Sur ahead of storm

Crews plan to close about 12 miles of the picturesque highway between Paul's Slide and Mud Creek.

Heather Tuggle
BIG SUR, Calif. (KGO) --
Caltrans will shut down part of Highway 1 south of Monterey and Big Sur because of Friday's storm.

Crews plan to close about 12 miles of the picturesque highway between Paul's Slide and Mud Creek in the mid-morning Wednesday.

That is the same area that experienced the biggest mudslide in Caltrans history in May of last year.

About 6 million cubic yards of debris came down onto Highway 1.

It created 2,4000 feet of new shoreline and 15 acres of new land.

Highway 1 was closed for 14 months.

It reopened in July of this year.
Related Topics:
traffichighway 1weatherstormstorm damagemudslideroad closureroad safetyNorthern California
