BART

Person rescued after being trapped between BART train, platform in San Francisco

A BART train is pictured in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A person was rescued after getting trapped between a BART train and the platform at the transit agency's Balboa Park station in San Francisco this morning, a spokesman said.

BART officials initially put out an advisory at 9:21 a.m. about the incident, which prompted the closure of the Balboa Park station.

BART police and medical crews were able to get the person out alive, BART spokesman Jim Allison said. He did not have any information on the person or how they got trapped, but said they have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Balboa Park station reopened as of about 9:45 a.m., but trains are still single-tracking through the station as of 10 a.m. while crews inspect the tracks, Allison said.
