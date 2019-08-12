Salesforce Transit Center bus deck reopens

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After being closed for 10 months, commuters are finally able to use to the Salesforce Transit Center bus deck again.
The bus deck closed just a few weeks after its grand opening because of cracked beams.
AC Transit operates 26 bus lines from the third floor deck as well as four early bird express lines for BART. SF Muni operates one Treasure Island bus from the deck, all other Muni Buses are on the ground level.
The bus deck was the last major transportation component that needed to reopen. The main advantage of the bus deck is that one lane goes directly from the upper deck of the Bay Bridge to the transit center.
"What we know about the rider experience is two-fold: one it gets our riders inside and out of the elements. Two it's a time savings we know with the dedicated lanes that brings our busses from the private deck the benefit it we can see about a 10 minute savings in time," said AC Transit spokesman Robert Lyles.
Over the next year or so you can expect more changes around at the stores, restaurants and a rooftop park will open throughout the complex.
