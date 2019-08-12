Salesforce Transit Center

Salesforce Transit Center bus deck reopens

By Jobina Fortson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After being closed for 10 months, commuters are finally able to use to the Salesforce Transit Center bus deck again.

The bus deck closed just a few weeks after its grand opening because of cracked beams.

TIMELINE: A look at the Salesforce Transit Center closure in San Francisco

AC Transit operates 26 bus lines from the third floor deck as well as four early bird express lines for BART. SF Muni operates one Treasure Island bus from the deck, all other Muni Buses are on the ground level.

The bus deck was the last major transportation component that needed to reopen. The main advantage of the bus deck is that one lane goes directly from the upper deck of the Bay Bridge to the transit center.

RELATED: Salesforce Transit Center rooftop park reopens to public

"What we know about the rider experience is two-fold: one it gets our riders inside and out of the elements. Two it's a time savings we know with the dedicated lanes that brings our busses from the private deck the benefit it we can see about a 10 minute savings in time," said AC Transit spokesman Robert Lyles.

Over the next year or so you can expect more changes around at the stores, restaurants and a rooftop park will open throughout the complex.

See more information, stories, and videos about the Salesforce Transit Center here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscopublic transportationtransportationbus terminalsalesforce transit centermass transitengineeringroad closurebus stationsalesforcemuniconstructiontraffictraffic delay
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER
Salesforce Transit Center reopens 3rd floor bus deck
TIMELINE: Officials say Salesforce Transit Center safe to reopen
Salesforce Transit Center rooftop park reopens to public
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 investigations underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
AccuWeather Forecast: Building warmth continues
Cosby's appeal to review handling of #MeToo case
SF woman with disability says Lyft drivers repeatedly cancel her rides
Firefighters battle brush fire near SB I-680 in Sunol
Woman fatally hit by taxicab in SF was collecting plastic bottles, witness says
Show More
A look at Northern California's first (legal) tiny house community
Lucky Charms to sell 'Magically Delicious Marshmallows'
K-pop sensation BTS taking break, no word on return
Simone Biles wins 6th U.S. title, lands historic triple-double
'Glamping' gaining popularity amid Bay Area housing crisis
More TOP STORIES News