SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A ride on one of San Francisco's famous cable cars is about to get more expensive in the New Year.
SFMTA announced a price increase for the fares. Starting Jan. 1, the price to ride on any of the lines will go up from $7 to $8.
In line with Vision Zero, SFMTA is helping the city's efforts to eliminate all traffic fatalities by offering free services on all of its Muni buses and Muni Metro trains on New Year's Eve.
RELATED: Commuters may see changes on Bay Area public transit soon
The free service begins at 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve until 5 a.m. on New Year's Day.
The iconic cable cars and the F Market & Wharves streetcar lines will not be running during the free ride period. Service on those lines will be provided by buses.
You can refer to their website for more information.
In a previous version of this story, it was reported that cable car rides were included in the free services. However, it only pertains to Muni buses and Muni Metro trains.
San Francisco's cable car fares to increase in 2020
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News