LGBTQ+ Pride

Trans Chorus of Los Angeles celebrates diversity, acceptance through music

EMBED <>More Videos

Trans Chorus of Los Angeles celebrates 7th musical anniversary

LOS ANGELES -- Members of the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles are celebrating their seventh anniversary of making beautiful music.

The Trans Chorus of Los Angeles is the first all trans-identified chorus in America, consisting of transgender, non-binary, intersex, gender non-conforming and gender-fluid individuals. TCLA celebrates diversity and acceptance so that others can see and feel the joy they share through music.

"We got together in 2015 and started a chorus that kind of blossomed out of GMCLA wanting to have trans-visibility," said Kathryn Davis, executive director.

"The original concept for this chorus came from an episode of 'Glee,'" said Abdullah Hall, the artistic director of the chorus.

"We are singers. That's what we do," Davis said. "We also happen to be trans and we're very proud to be that, and to be able to represent the trans community with our voices."

Daniel Sanchez is a member of the Trans Chorus.

"It wasn't until I started seeing TCLA being more visible in media that I decided, you know what, I'm not the only one. I can go and I can perform, and I can go help other people like me," said Sanchez. "The only way I can describe it is proud and happy."

The performers are getting ready for a show coming up July 10 at the Renberg Theatre in Hollywood titled "Voices."

"What they will be in for is to hear stories of humanity, all of life's complexities," said Hall. "And then through that to see just how united we are as citizens of this planet."



WATCH | Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be 2022 | Full Episode
EMBED More News Videos

The LGBTQIA+ community is multicultural, multi-ethnic, multi-faith and multidimensional. Watch "Our America: Who I'm Meant To Be."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angeleslos angeles countypridelgbtq+ pridelive musicpride monthmusic
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
LGBTQ+ PRIDE
Pacifica community gathers after pride flag stolen, burned
Watch ABC7's coverage of SF Pride Parade and Celebration
Best moments from 2022 SF Pride Parade
Meet the Dumpling Dudez!
TOP STORIES
Crews battling 510-acre wildfire in Nevada County
EDD seizes man's tax refund to repay benefits it sent to scammer
Pacifica community gathers after pride flag stolen, burned
Family fun fading from South Bay as Great America plans closure
Traces of monkeypox found in Bay Area wastewater: Officials
Here's why CA gas prices are set to go even higher Friday
How IVF, fertility treatments could change amidst Roe overturn
Show More
Witness: Trump grabbed steering wheel, demanded to go to Capitol
Trump WH attorney disputes Hutchinson testimony about handwritten note
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison
Suspicious package at SJ Diridon Station deemed safe: Sheriff
FDA advisers recommend updated COVID booster shots for fall
More TOP STORIES News