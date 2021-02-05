7 On Your Side

Look before you book: Airbnb sticks to strict cancelation policies during pandemic

By
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Berkeley's Cindy Charles had just about had enough of staying home.

"In November, I was feeling very antsy and needed a break from the four walls of this room," Charles told 7 On Your Side.

Her escape plan? A road trip to Southern California.

"I booked several places, including L.A. to see my son and my husband's son, and then winding our way up north Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande and Ojai," she said.

RELATED: America's new road rules: How do you plan a summer vacation during the pandemic?

All the reservations were made through Airbnb, but then the pandemic really took off. L.A. hospitals were overwhelmed, and travel discouraged. Charles decided that this was not the best time to travel.

"I started canceling the reservations," she says, "and everybody was cool about it (offering), full refund."

Almost everyone. Two Airbnb hosts returned the entire cost of the stay, but the third one returned only the cleaning deposit, costing Cindy about $850... for nothing.

She checked back online and the host had followed his posted rules, that she had agreed to.

RELATED: COVID-19 new normal: Travelers may need health certificate -- here's what could change

Still this is a pandemic, so she asked 7 On Your Side about a refund. 7 On Your Side contacted Airbnb and it responded that there would be no TV interview and no refund. The company wrote, in part, that for all bookings after March 14, "... the host's cancellation policy will apply as usual and guests will not be able to cancel for COVID-19-related extenuating circumstances, unless they are sick."

And not just sick with COVID-19, but provably sick with COVID-19. Airbnb may require you to prove that you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 before a refund is issued.

7 On Your Side reached out to the Airbnb host, but we have not yet connected. The takeaway? As travel makes a comeback, it is more important than ever to read all policies and take screenshots or make copies. Airbnb's search feature allows you to search for a place to stay based on cancellation policy.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Have a question for Michael and the 7 On Your Side team? Fill out the form HERE!

7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelberkeleyairbnbvacationrefundtravelhotelcoronavirus californiabusinessconsumer watch7 on your sidecovid 19 pandemicconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
CA lawmakers propose legislation to fix EDD woes
New EDD director vows changes after audits
Calls for DoorDash misdirected to confused customer
Here's how to find out if your stimulus card is real or fake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shocking video shows man pushed to ground in Oakland's Chinatown
California Dreaming: Earthquakes and the Golden State
OPD insider selected as new Oakland police chief, sources say
Where's my vaccine? CA officials explain what's taking so long
Pedestrian killed, 5 others hurt in crash near SF State
J&J submits 1-shot COVID vaccine for emergency use in US
Shamann Walton is 1st Black man elected SF Board of Supervisors president
Show More
California Dreaming: Cost of living remains a challenge
Unemployment: EDD talks fraud, busy phone lines, ID verification
CA lawmakers propose legislation to fix EDD woes
Sunny skies here to stay for next 7 days in Bay Area
Johnson & Johnson vaccine: What to know before it arrives
More TOP STORIES News