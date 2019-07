DRONEVIEW7: Napa Valley's "Castle of Love" in Calistoga is a labor a love for Bay Area winemaker

If you've ever been to Calistoga, Castello di Amorosa will most certainly catch your eye.In Italian, the name of the picturesque castle that sits against the Mayacamas Mountain Range in Napa County, translates to "the castle of love."For fourth-generation Bay Area winemaker Dario Sattui, building the 136,000 square feet castle/winery became a labor of love.Construction began in 1994, and the architectural masterpiece opened to the public in 2001.The castle boasts 107 rooms on eight levels, many of which are underground. The rooms include everything you'd expect in a castle: a moat, an armory, and even a torture chamber. The wine is stored underground in vaulted cellars. Tours and tastings are available for a fee "One of the aspects that Dario liked when he bought it in the nineties was that it had a view of the Napa Valley from atop of a hillside," explained Jim Sullivan, Castello di Amorosa's Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations.