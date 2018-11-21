Storm causing delays, cancellations at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) --The rain and wind are causing delays of 45 minutes to an hour at SFO this morning. And with rain in the forecast for the rest of the day, officials expect it to get worse, not better.
Spokesperson Doug Yakel says the rain is diminishing visibility and the wind is blowing in the opposite direction than usual. They have revised their runway direction which is less efficient. He says about 40 flights have been canceled.
Kent Ferguson was supposed to depart for Costa Rica today.
"On the way to the airport, I noticed the flight changed from a noon flight to a midnight flight. I am going to Costa Rica and connecting in between I would've missed because of delay here so I am not going to Costa Rica today. I am going tomorrow," he said.
He did not expect this storm to impact his trip.
"I'm from the Midwest. It really rains there so I thought, this is nothing- it shouldn't be delayed. But I guess it is a little different here," said Ferguson.
Travelers were bracing for a tough day at the airport because today is one of the busiest travel days of the year. The security lines looked long but they moved pretty quickly. We timed one woman who was in the back of a very long line; she got through in 21 minutes.
People were prepared and many arrived early. Linda O'Donnell of Novato got to SFO around 5 a.m.
"We have an 8 a.m. flight. We got here very early. We were anxious to get here, we're ready!"
