AIR TRAVEL

Storm causing delays, cancellations at SFO

EMBED </>More Videos

The storm is causing delays and several cancellations at San Francisco International Airport. With rain in the forecast for the rest of the day, officials expect it to get worse, not better. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) --
The rain and wind are causing delays of 45 minutes to an hour at SFO this morning. And with rain in the forecast for the rest of the day, officials expect it to get worse, not better.

Spokesperson Doug Yakel says the rain is diminishing visibility and the wind is blowing in the opposite direction than usual. They have revised their runway direction which is less efficient. He says about 40 flights have been canceled.

Kent Ferguson was supposed to depart for Costa Rica today.

RELATED: Millions hit the roads for Thanksgiving holiday travel

"On the way to the airport, I noticed the flight changed from a noon flight to a midnight flight. I am going to Costa Rica and connecting in between I would've missed because of delay here so I am not going to Costa Rica today. I am going tomorrow," he said.

He did not expect this storm to impact his trip.

"I'm from the Midwest. It really rains there so I thought, this is nothing- it shouldn't be delayed. But I guess it is a little different here," said Ferguson.

RELATED: Watch AccuWeather forecast

Travelers were bracing for a tough day at the airport because today is one of the busiest travel days of the year. The security lines looked long but they moved pretty quickly. We timed one woman who was in the back of a very long line; she got through in 21 minutes.

People were prepared and many arrived early. Linda O'Donnell of Novato got to SFO around 5 a.m.

"We have an 8 a.m. flight. We got here very early. We were anxious to get here, we're ready!"

If you're heading to the airport and want to check on the status of your flight, go here for SFO's Flight Tracker.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelair travelthanksgivingairport newsairline industryairlinerainstormSan FranciscoSan Francisco International Airport
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Wet Wednesday could mean tougher holiday travel
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
AIR TRAVEL
When will the storm make Bay Area Thanksgiving travel the worst?
Millions hit the roads for Thanksgiving holiday travel
Investigation into psych patient's escape to Bay Area wrapping up
Here's which Thanksgiving foods will be allowed on plane
More air travel
TRAVEL
When will the storm make Bay Area Thanksgiving travel the worst?
Millions hit the roads for Thanksgiving holiday travel
Camp Fire smoke causing delays at SFO
Smoke in the air delays and cancels flights, postpones "Big Game"
More Travel
Top Stories
Detectives arrest suspect in 1973 cold case murder of Leslie Perlov
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Millions hit the roads for Thanksgiving holiday travel
Aaron Rodgers to donate $1 million to Camp Fire relief
Accuweather Forecast: Isolated thunderstorms possible as storm moves through
When will the storm make Bay Area Thanksgiving travel the worst?
San Francisco relying on its citizens to clear storm drains
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Show More
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
Thousands without power in Contra Costa Co.
Lettuce Warning: Health officials say don't eat romaine
TIMELINE: 49ers fan who disappeared after game found dead
How to easily carve a turkey
More News