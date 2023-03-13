SF historic landmark Trocadero Clubhouse takes a big hit from 85-foot eucalyptus tree due to storm

A popular place for weddings, San Francisco's Trocadero Club House in Stern Grove was severely damaged by a downed 85-foot eucalyptus tree.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A historic city landmark in San Francisco took a big hit early this Saturday morning. The Trocadero Club House in Stern Grove was severely damaged by a downed 85-foot eucalyptus tree.

Park rangers responded to an alarm at the site around 5:30 in the morning; capturing video of the sprinkler system flooding the house. The city later red-tagging the building citing structural and water damage.

"Oh my God. I didn't even know that. That's terribly sad to hear, that's awful," said Erin Manning. She lives nearby and was on many people finding their way through the park despite it being closed.

"I grew up here and walk past that house all the time. I didn't even know that happened, so that's very sad to hear."

The popular place for weddings now in ruins. City officials say they're working to find alternative venues for those with reservations.

"This kind of damage is somewhat unprecedented," said Daniel Montes, with the San Francisco Department of Recreation and Parks.

"Part of Stern Grove has been closed since 2021 due to flooding in the park, but this set damage that's caused to the clubhouse is another setback."

Dean Dyer was another San Francisco resident getting a look at the storms aftermath. "Just checking out the storm damage. A lot of trees down a lot of Eucalyptus trees that came down and a lot of water damage that's come through here."

As far as when Stern Grove will reopen and when the Trocedero Clubhouse will go back to regular operation San Francisco Recreation and Parks says they're still assessing the damage.

