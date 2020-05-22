Coronavirus in California: Gov. Newsom teases new rules for CA churches, hair salons, casinos to reopen soon

RELATED: Here's what it will take to reopen the Bay Area
Speaking at a veterans home in Napa County's Yountville, Newsom said guidelines were on the way for churches, mosques and synagogues to resume modified in-person services. He said those guidelines would be released by Monday, if not earlier.
His comments come just hours after President Donald Trump deemed churches and other houses of worship "essential" and called on governors across the country to allow them to reopen immediately. He said if governors don't abide by his request, he will "override" them, though it's unclear what authority he has to do so.
VIDEO: Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens to 'override' governors
Newsom said state officials have been working with faith leaders to form California guidelines and, in addition, will review the guidelines set by the CDC on Friday afternoon.
"We look forward to churches reopening in a safe manner," he said.
He notes that those guidelines, much like restaurants, would vary based on the size of the building.
WATCH COVID-19 UPDATES: Daily briefings from CA, Bay Area officials
Earlier this week, the governor announced professional sports, hair salons may also be able to resume as early as the first week of June. He reiterated Friday that California is days away from making significant modifications to the stay-at-home order to allow for more businesses to reopen.
"If we hold the rate of transmissions... we'll be making announcements statewide, not just with the regional variances, that would allow for retail not just to be pick-up, but in-store retail to be loosened up," he said.
The governor said more counties across the state have qualified to open more businesses. So far, 43 of California's 58 counties are in Phase 2.5, and he expected more to move forward in the next few days.
On Friday, Newsom added casinos and card rooms would also be able to reopen in June if current trends hold.
RELATED: Gamblers face big changes: Here's a look inside Cache Creek Casino Resort amid pandemic
He said that more responsibility is being placed onto the counties as the state continues to move into further stages of reopening. That includes being able to handle surges in cases that could occur.
California received more than 86 million surgical masks, and Newsom said those masks will be distributed to businesses as they begin to reopen -- including hair salons.
Newsom said the state is also prepared to deploy PPE to counties that see outbreaks as they open.
He added that counties must be willing to retract their openings if they see outbreaks.
RELATED: Pro sports, hair salons, churches may reopen in next few weeks, Newsom says
California's curve has seen a steady decline, and hospitalizations and ICU admissions have decreased over the last 14 days, but Newsom warned there could be a resurgence, as there was during the 1918 flu pandemic.
The governor didn't give a clear answer when asked about whether the state would take action against counties, like the Central Valley's Tulare County, which say they are moving further ahead in opening than allowed in the governor's stage plan.
"Breaks my heart, should break your heart," Newsom said.
RELATED: Everything we know about CA businesses opening and what comes next
The governor said he understood the frustration among businesses to open, but he hoped the counties, like Tulare County, would embrace "the spirit of collaboration" moving forward.
Ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, Newsom said he hoped people would stay close to home for the holiday as California continues to make progress in opening.
ABC7's Alix Martichoux, ABC30 and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions