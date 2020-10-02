President Donald Trump

RNC Committeewoman has 'high confidence' Trump will beat COVID-19, 'surprised' he tested positive

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After news broke that President Donald Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the reports that followed claimed he and first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive were feeling well and seem to be in good health.

Republican National Committee Woman from California, Harmeet Dhillon, who has been close to the president on numerous occasions, says she believes this will remain true.

Dhillon joined ABC7 News for a phone interview shortly after the world saw Trump's tweet announcing he and the first lady were positive for the virus.

She commented on his "strong" and "robust" health, insisting that "if anybody is gonna beat this exposure and this disease, I have high confidence it's gonna be President Trump."



She says she was "surprised" that Trump tested positive because others around the president tested negative for the virus, including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

"So, we cannot draw any conclusions about how the president was exposed, by whom, when. That would all be speculation and irresponsible," she said.

A big speculation surrounding the cause for Trump contracting the virus has been that he is frequently seen not wearing a mask.

The that, Dhillon says wearing a mask is more to protect against spreading COVID-19, and that wearing one "doesn't do much to prevent you from getting the disease if you are exposed to somebody who has it."

When asked if undecided voters or voters "on the fence" could be swayed by the news, Dhillon says, that would be "judgey" and "ill-informed."

Dhillon also denounced negative social media comments about the president's condition and road to recovery.

