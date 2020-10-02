RNC Committeewoman has 'high confidence' Trump will beat COVID-19, 'surprised' he tested positive

Republican National Committee Woman from California, Harmeet Dhillon, who has been close to the president on numerous occasions, says she believes this will remain true.
RELATED: President Donald Trump, first lady test positive for coronavirus
Dhillon joined ABC7 News for a phone interview shortly after the world saw Trump's tweet announcing he and the first lady were positive for the virus.
She commented on his "strong" and "robust" health, insisting that "if anybody is gonna beat this exposure and this disease, I have high confidence it's gonna be President Trump."
Just did a live phoner w/@abc7newsbayarea regarding the news that @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS tested positive for COVID. If anyone can beat this terrible disease from China it's POTUS, & he will continue to lead from strength. Join me to pray for all who fall ill from it!🙏🙏🙏— Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 2, 2020
She says she was "surprised" that Trump tested positive because others around the president tested negative for the virus, including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
"So, we cannot draw any conclusions about how the president was exposed, by whom, when. That would all be speculation and irresponsible," she said.
WATCH: Dr. Patel explains implications of President Trump testing positive for COVID-19, what's next
A big speculation surrounding the cause for Trump contracting the virus has been that he is frequently seen not wearing a mask.
The that, Dhillon says wearing a mask is more to protect against spreading COVID-19, and that wearing one "doesn't do much to prevent you from getting the disease if you are exposed to somebody who has it."
When asked if undecided voters or voters "on the fence" could be swayed by the news, Dhillon says, that would be "judgey" and "ill-informed."
Dhillon also denounced negative social media comments about the president's condition and road to recovery.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic