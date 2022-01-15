WATCH LIVE: SKY7 over SF Bay Area coast amid tsunami advisory after undersea volcano eruption

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11472025" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A tsunami advisory has been issued for the west coast, including right here in the Bay Area.

PUBLIC SAFETY TEAMS ARE ASKING PEOPLE TO NOT GO TO THE COASTLINE AND DO NOT GO NEAR OR ENTER THE COASTAL WATER https://t.co/MEAxSspFl2 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 15, 2022

TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT

FORECAST PEAK TSUNAMI WAVE HEIGHTS...

1 to 2 feet.https://t.co/R8KzVS3rjf — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 15, 2022

The tsunami waves will arrive in pulses throughout the day.



The Monterey tidal gauge just recently experienced a rapid rise with the most recent wave arrival (see chart).



Avoid venturing onto the immediate coastline today. pic.twitter.com/gEN9TMuLTo — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 15, 2022

Tsunami advisory in effect for California Coast



A volcano off the coast of Tonga has triggered a tsunami in the Pacific Ocean. At this time an ADVISORY level notification is in effect for all of California. HAZARD: Strong currents and waves da...https://t.co/g8mfXjHLSn pic.twitter.com/BPV75UAqV3 — San Mateo County Harbor District (@SMHarbor) January 15, 2022

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (KGO) -- A tsunami advisory has been issued for the west coast, including right here in the Bay Area.It comes after a tsunami hit Tonga's largest island, reportedly sending waves flooding into the capital after an underwater volcano in the South Pacific exploded in a violent eruption.Berkeley police say people living in the Marina or the area of need to evacuate immediately. The Berkeley Fire Department has ordered a mandatory evacuation in the Marina area or those living in the area due to Tsunami warning. 2-3 feet waves are due around 7:30 AM.Meteorologist Drew Tuma and Lisa Argen says a high tide in San Francisco is expected at 9:09a.m. at 6 feet.....if we see 1-2 foot increase because of this tsunami it would look pretty similar to what we experienced with king tidesPolice say for residents on the ocean side, clear beaches, camp grounds, low lying areas should keep aware.Any area or structure impacted by severe king tides likely to be impacted on the Bay side. Liveaboards will be impacted. Height expect 0.6 - 0.9 meters (3 feet), initial impact 0735 -0800 - but impact will build over a few hours. High tide at Golden Gate is 9a.m.. Should not impact residential areas which are not impacted by bad King Tides.Satellite imagery shows the volcanic eruption and the massive ash cloud and shockwaves spreading from the eruption.A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga.Tsunami advisories were also issued as far away as New Zealand's North Island.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami waves of 2-point-7 feet high on Tonga's largest island.No word yet on any injuries.